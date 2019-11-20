Amitabh Bachchan-Rajinikanth camaraderie on show at 50th IFFI opening

The golden jubilee edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019, got off to a dazzling start on Wednesday as megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Rajinikanth came together for the inaugural ceremony, steeped in nostalgia, music and entertainment. The spotlight at the event was on the two cinema legends, who walked in to the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium here looking dapper in black bandhgalas.

The duo last shared the IFFI stage at its 2014 edition. The ceremony began on an emotional note as host for the evening, filmmaker Karan Johar remembered former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away on March 17, 2019. A short film, highlighting Parrikar's role in the development of the state and bringing IFFI to Goa in 2004, was screened.

South star Rajinikanth was felicitated with the Special Icon of Golden Jubilee award presented to him by Bachchan, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, among others. The 69-year-old actor thanked his “inspiration” Bachchan after receiving the award and expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love over the years.

The veteran actor, known as ‘Thalaivar’, has worked in over 150 films such as "Billa" , "Baasha" , and more recently the "Enthiran" series, "Kabali" and "Kaala" . At the ceremony, celebrated French actor Isabelle Huppert was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 66-year-old actor, who received a standing ovation, said she was “happy and honoured” to be in India and wished a long life for IFFI. She will also be taking a masterclass titled “The Actor’s Connect” during the festival on Thursday. Iconic British filmmaker Ken Loach, who will be honoured with a retrospective at the movie gala, couldn’t attend the opening, but addressed the gathering through a video message.

The 83-year-old director raised concerns over the rise of the political far-right and underlined the importance of working towards the harmony and sustainability of the planet. "The details of our lives are different, the concerns are universal. We now have particular problems that we share -- the rise of the political far-right concerns us all. "Where people are set against each other, divided by the countries we come from and divided by the economic class we belong to. And also divided by interests,” said the director known for his realist films, such as "I, Daniel Blake" and most recently "Sorry We Missed You".

Javadekar, in his remarks at the event, said cinema is India's soft power and our films have transcended the language barrier in many countries like China. The minister said the single window clearance for shooting that is being introduced by the government will encourage filmmakers from across the globe to shoot films in India.

As soon as Javadekar came to the stage and began his address, some people sitting in the balcony of the stadium started shouting slogans against the minister. The protesters were opposing the Centre's move to 'exempt' the Karnataka government from obtaining environment clearance (EC) for a project on Mahadayi river.

In his remarks, Goa CM Sawant said films are not only a source of entertainment but also a “mirror of our times”. Bachchan, 77, who was the guest of honour, thanked his fans for playing an integral role in his long and often tumultuous life and career.

“You have supported me through all my ups and downs. I have always said this, that your love and adoration is a huge debt on me. I will never be able to repay that debt and I don't even want to. I want to keep this love with me forever," the veteran actor said after he was felicitated at the event. He said Rajinikanth, with whom he has acted in films such as "Hum", "Andhaa Kanoon" and "Geraftaar" , is family to him.

"There is always this bickering between us... There are times when I give him some advice and then there are days, when he suggests something to me. Though, we never follow each other's advice," he added. Renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan enthralled the audience with an electrifying fusion performance as veteran jazz musician Louis Banks backed him on the keys.

Mahadevan started his act, supported by various classical and western musicians, with a Ganesh vandana. The singer performed his band's original compositions “Encounter”, “Journey” and his famous song “Breathless”.

He concluded the two-part act with “Vaishnav janto” and “Mile sur mera tumhara", in the honour of Mahatama Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary year. The ceremony was also attended by Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik; Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo; Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Amit Khare; Prasar Bharati Chairman A Suryaprakash; Central Board of Film Certification Chairman Prasoon Joshi; Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Atul Kumar Tiwari; Festival Director Shri Chaitanya Prasad, among others.

Javadekar released the commemorative postage stamp of 50th IFFI at the function. The festival opened with the Italian film "Despite the Fog" , directed by Goran Paskaljevic. The cast and crew of the film also participated in the screening. Around 7,000 delegates are participating in the golden edition of IFFI.

This year Russia is the focus country at the movie extravaganza.

