'Film Bazaar' at IFFI -- a unique forum for buying and selling film content

The 'Film Bazaar', which has been a unique forum for buying and selling film content over the years, has opened here on the sidelines of the golden jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of India. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday inaugurated the film market which is being organized by the National Film Development Corporation.

The minister, in his remarks at the event, spoke about how Indian films are being accepted globally. 'Film Bazaar' is a platform where one can pitch fresh ideas and take them to the world, he said.

'Film Bazaar' is held every year at the Marriott Resort in Goa between November 20 and 24. The Film Bazaar encourages creative and financial collaboration between the South Asian and International film communities, an official statement said.

Over the years, films such as Lunch Box, Margarita With A Straw, Chauthi Koot, Qissa, Ship of Theseus, Titli, Court, Anhe Ghode Da Daan, Miss Lovely, Dum Lagake Haisha, Liar's Dice and Thithi have been through one or more programs of the Bazaar, it said. Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth came together for the opening of the golden jubilee edition of the IFFI here at a ceremony steeped in glamour, nostalgia, and entertainment.

