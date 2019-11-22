Want the friendly and cordial relations between

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment. ...
Suspected militants hurled bombs and injured two CRPF personnel very close to the Manipur Assembly building on Friday, a senior police official said. The CRPF personnel were on patrolling duty near the Assembly building at Thangmeiban Lilas...
Tesla Incs launch of its futuristic Cybertruck pickup suffered a setback when its armoured glass windows shattered but it was the overall look of the car that worried Wall Street on Friday, sending the companys shares down 6 on Friday. In t...
Two Union Territories -- Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli -- will be merged into one and a bill in this effect will be tabled in Parliament next week, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal said in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The move comes thr...
A court here on Friday acquitted Jagtar Singh Hawara, a Babbar Khalsa militant, in a 1995 case of recovery of explosives, arms, and ammunition. Orders of his acquittal were issued by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Arun Vir Vashisth....