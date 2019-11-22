International Development News
Chhattisgarh govt to set up folk art council

  PTI
  • |
  Raipur
  • |
  Updated: 22-11-2019 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:57 IST
The Chhattisgarh government has decided to constitute State Folk Art Council for preserving and nurturing traditional art forms and artists, an official said on Friday. He said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed Chief Secretary RP Mandal to take necessary steps to set up the council, which would work to collect literature related to folk arts, and preserve and publish it.

"The council will also ensure registration of folk art troupes of all kinds, enlist them and take necessary steps to provide certain assistance including musical instruments and other materials required by them," an official release said. Besides, the council would also regularly organize block, district and state level cultural competitions, provide honorarium to artists, establish training institutes and also facilitate folk art and cultural exchange with other states, it said.

It would promote folk arts of the state through modern promotional mediums, organize festivals at archaeological and cultural heritage sites. "Folk arts are effective medium to create communal harmony and cultural awareness. As these art forms are so closely related to our lives, it is important that we conserve them. Presently, the new generation in artist families is drifting away from the art lineage. This is the reason why this council is being created," the release quoted CM Baghel as saying..

