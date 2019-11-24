Exhibition celebrates temples of Odisha

An ongoing exhibition here showcases the intricate richness of revered Hindu temples and architecture marvels Jagannath and Lingaraj through an array of miniature stone and wooden models put together with finely detailed engravings and paintings. The exhibition, "Interpreting Temples" by Siddhartha Das Studio, was inaugurated by eminent photographer Raghu Rai, renowned painter Jatin Das and actor-director Nandita Das, among others on Saturday at the India International Centre here.

On display are the exquisite objects ranging from miniature stone and wooden models to engravings, paintings and documentaries, all claiming to depict the ancient vedic text and many rituals and festivals related to centuries old Jagannath and Lingaraj temples. "The Jagannath and Lingaraj temples in Odisha, built almost a thousand years ago are iconic examples of Kalinga temple architecture. They have withstood vagaries of time and nature.

"To appreciate the temples in their context, through the exhibition a narrative has been created that brings to life the sacred architecture while making apparent the living traditions connected to the Temples. Also, all exhibits have been conceived by the studio and fashioned by skilled crafts people of Odisha," said Sidhartha Das. Das's father and Padma Shri artist Jatin Das said the exhibition will act as a medium to educate people about these historic temples.

"We have put our heart and soul into crafting these things. With art as a medium we learn to work with people and the engagements are much deeper and less superficial. "Odisha temples have the history, which is approx 2000 years old. The exhibition will act as a medium through which people can learn about these temples," he said.

The exhibition will remain open to public till December 6.

