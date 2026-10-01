Brazil seeks 'full tariff reduction' in US trade pact
Brazil is seeking a "full tariff reduction" in talks with the US, Trade Minister Marcelo Elias Rosa told reporters on Wednesday after he met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Milwaukee.
The two countries will establish a working group to discuss issues related to a potential agreement on trade, the Brazilian government said in a statement, adding both sides aim to move swiftly toward a mutually acceptable understanding.