Brazil seeks 'full tariff reduction' in US trade pact

Brazil is seeking a "full tariff ​reduction" in talks with the ‌US, Trade Minister ​Marcelo Elias Rosa told reporters on Wednesday after he met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of a ‌G20 meeting in Milwaukee.

The two countries will establish a working group to discuss issues related to a potential agreement on trade, the Brazilian government said in a statement, adding both sides aim to ‌move swiftly toward a mutually acceptable understanding.