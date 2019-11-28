Prof Tripathi given charge of Director, SGPGI

Professor A K Tripathi, director, Ram Manohar Lohia Post Graduate Institute, was given the additional charge of director, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday.

"Prof A K Tripathi has been given charge of the PTI for three months or till appointment of new director or till further orders," a release issued by the Raj Bhavan said here.

Till now Prof Rakesh Kapoor was holding the charge of Director, SGPGI, Lucknow.

