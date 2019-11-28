Ker Film Producers Assn bans actor Shane Nigam for

Malayalam film producers on Thursday decided to ban Shane Nigam from all their movies alleging that producers of two films could not complete their projects due to the actor's "non-cooperation." Levelling serious allegations against some young actors in Malayalam movies, the office-bearers of Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) also said there were incidents of drug abuse by them at film locations. According to the association, Nigam has put producers of two movies -- Veyil and Kurbani-- in deep trouble due to his non-cooperation.

The 23-year-old actor even changed his look violating the informal agreement he had reached with the producer of "Veyil" by changing his hairstyle and shaving his beard, the KFPA office-bearers alleged after the meeting here. Nigam, son of late mimicry artiste Aby, was supposed to complete the work of 'Veyil' in which he sports a different look with long hair and beard.

"We cannot agree...our two producers decided to abandon these two movies. We don't want these movies," KFPA office-bearer Ranjith told reporters here. The Association said it would not cooperate with Nigam till he compensates all the losses the two producers suffered.

"We estimate a loss of Rs 6 to 7 crore for both the movies due to Nigam's non-cooperation," Ranjith said. Reacting to the decision, Nigam said the KFPA took the decision without hearing his version. "I have not got a formal letter regarding this," he told a news channel.

Taking a strong stand against some new actors in the Malayalam film industry, the KFPA said they could not tolerate indiscipline by young actors in the industry anymore. The producers alleged incidents of drug abuse were widely reported among these actors from many film sets.

"They (young actors) are not ready to come out of the caravan. All caravans should be examined. An investigation should be launched into the drug abuse in film sets," they said. The producers also alleged that the young actors are not willing to join the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), which has control over their members.

Earlier, Jobi George, the producer of Veyil, had said 80 per cent shooting of the movie was completed and he could be able to complete it if Nigam cooperates with the crew. The issue between Nigam and George had been brewing for quite some time.

Last month Nigam had posted a video on social media alleging that George threatened him for changing his get up before completing the shooting of Veyil. The issue was settled by KFPA and AMMA. However, it again flared up after the actor posted his new image with a clean-shaven face and new hairstyle on social media..

