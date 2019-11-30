International Development News
China bans 'fake news' created with AI, bots

  • PTI
  • Beijing
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 12:35 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 12:32 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

China has issued new rules banning online video and audio providers from using artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality technologies to produce "fake news". The regulation published Friday by China's cyberspace authority said that both providers and users of online video news and audio services are "not allowed" to use new technologies such as deep learning and virtual reality to create, distribute and broadcast "fake news".

"Fake news" has been generalized to mean anything from a mistake to a parody or a deliberate misinterpretation of facts. The rules come into effect on January 1, 2020.

Failure to follow them could be considered a criminal offense, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said, without offering details on punishments. The rules require videos and audio tracks produced using AI or virtual reality technologies to carry clear labels warning users.

The regulations particularly stressed the dangers of "deep fakes," or technology that manipulates videos to appear genuine but which depict events or speech that never happened. Deepfake technologies could "disrupt social order and violate people's interests, creating political risks and bringing a negative impact to national security and social stability," the cyberspace authority warned.

Concerns over deepfakes have grown since the 2016 US election campaign which saw widespread use of online disinformation, according to US investigations. China's top legislative body said earlier this year it was considering making deepfake technology illegal.

A Chinese face-swapping app Zao, which allows users to convincingly superimpose their own likeness over characters in movies or TV shows, led to a heated debate on the abuses of deepfake technologies in September.

