Man hacks father to death

A 65-year-old man was hacked to death by his son in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Naik from Bollimbala in Panaje village.

Police said Naik was fed up with his 28-year-old son Udaya not showing any interest in getting a job for himself and had frequent quarrels over it. On Wednesday, after a heated argument, Udaya hacked his father with a machete and he died on the spot, police said.

Udaya has been arrested,they added..

