Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wole Soyinka, business leaders celebrate convention on child's rights

“There is one common bond among all of us -- and that bond is childhood,” said Prof. Soyinka. 

Wole Soyinka, business leaders celebrate convention on child's rights
“Achieving the SDGs and achieving child rights go hand-in-hand,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative.  Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Leaders from Nigeria's private sector and entertainment industry today joined Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka for a reading of his poem A Child Before a Mirror of Strangers, dedicated to children around the world in commemoration of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), which celebrates a milestone 30th anniversary this year.

"There is one common bond among all of us -- and that bond is childhood," said Prof. Soyinka. "We have the responsibility to protect and preserve the integrity of that sole common bond, which is pertinent to all humanity."

The event, a collaboration between UNICEF and the British Deputy High Commission, brought key leaders and influencers from Nigeria's private sector and entertainment industry together to discuss how these sectors can help advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the realization of children's rights.

"Achieving the SDGs and achieving child rights go hand-in-hand," said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative.

"Both will only be achieved if all sectors of business are fully engaged. Child rights and the SDGs need to be integrated into business principles, strategies, and plans, which, in turn, can contribute to more robust and inclusive economic growth and improved employment of young people. That is good for children, good for business and good for Nigeria."

With a population close to 200 million people and an ever-increasing youth bulge, Nigeria is experiencing increasing demands on schools and health facilities, and growing challenges for young people to find work, amongst other challenges.

In an appeal directly to children, musician, producer, and songwriter Cobhams Asuquo said, "You are all that is right in Nigeria because you are the chance to rewrite all of the wrongs that generations before you have done. You have a chance and a clean state to make this country the place we all dream of."

A strong push will need to be made by all if Nigeria is to meet the SDGs by 2030. The private sector could be a critical key in unlocking opportunities for young people, and also addressing poverty, combatting inequality and tackling environmental problems.

"We are pleased to work with UNICEF, the private sector, and young people themselves on ideas that will contribute to a better Nigeria for current and future generations of children," said Harriet Thompson, British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria.

"With the anniversary of the CRC this year, the 30th anniversary of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child next year and only 10 years left to achieve the SDGs, we must work together and with urgency to scale-up solutions in Nigeria that will improve our planet and all people's lives, especially our children."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

2.2 million children to be vaccinated against measles in DR Congo

Around 2.2 million children are to be vaccinated against measles in North Kivu, the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC, where efforts are underway to curb the worlds second-worst Ebola outbreak amid persistent insecurity.The DRC is also c...

Fee hike in JNU to meet increased expenditure on maintenance of hostels: HRD Minister

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told Parliament on Thursday that the fee hike in JNU was effected in order to meet the increased expenditure on maintenance of hostels and to run those on a no-profit-no-loss basis. In a written reply t...

No proposal to put retirement age either at 60 or after completion of 33 years of service: Govt

The government is not considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 or after completion of 33 years of service, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. No sir. There is no proposal to reduce retirement age below 60 ye...

Soccer-Italian sports daily under fire over 'Black Friday' headline

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport has been condemned by anti-racism group Fare for using the headline Black Friday along with a picture of players Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku to preview Fridays match between Inter Milan and AS ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019