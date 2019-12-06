K C Ramamurthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha member
K C Ramamurthy on Friday took oath as the new member of the Rajya Sabha. Ramamurthy, who hails from Karnataka and was elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament, took oath in Kannada language.
He was immediately congratulated by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and other members of the House. Ramamurthy is a former inspector general of police from Karnataka.
