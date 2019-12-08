Left Menu
Aamir Khan shoots for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on Howrah Bridge

  • Kolkata
  Updated: 08-12-2019 18:17 IST
Aamir Khan shoots for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on Howrah Bridge

Actor Aamir Khan was on Sunday seen shooting for his next movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on the iconic Howrah Bridge in the city. Khan reached the venue at around 5 am.

Traffic plied normally on the bridge as director Advait Chauhan took brief shots of Khan, unrecognisable in his look of a t-shirt clad Sikh man, walking briskly at one end of the structure. The shoot was wrapped up within an hour and the 54- year-old actor left the spot even before early morning commuters could sniff his presence.

Later in the day, Khan turned up at Amherst Street in the central part of the city for the shoot. A member of the production team told reporters that Sunday was the first day of shoot in Kolkata, which is one of the several locations to be shown in the movie.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official remake of 1994 Oscar-winning movie 'Forrest Gump'..

