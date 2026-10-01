FACTBOX-Flydubai by the numbers after incident on Israel-bound flight

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 19:03 IST
FACTBOX-Flydubai by the numbers after incident on Israel-bound flight

Dubai ​state-owned airline flydubai is in the headlines ​after a co-pilot on an Israel-bound ‌flight stabbed ​the pilot before being constrained by passengers, allowing reserve pilots on the plane to safely land the aircraft in Saudi Arabia.

Israel ‌has vowed to find out what was behind the attack. Here are some facts about the airline. FLEET SIZE

Flydubai has a fleet of 98 Boeing 737 aircraft, which includes 25 next-generation Boeing ‌737-800, 69 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets and four Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, it ‌says. It is also a major buyer. In November last year it agreed to buy 150 Airbus A321neo planes to be delivered from 2031 and valued at $24 billion, with options for a further 100 of the aircraft. ⁠In addition, ​it has signed ⁠a $13 billion deal for 75 737 MAXs, with options for 75 more aircraft.

ROUTES Flydubai says that it flies to ⁠over 125 destinations in some 56 countries across Africa, Europe, Central Asia, the Gulf, the Middle East, the ​Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

STAFF The state-backed carrier has over 6,000 employees from 144 countries. ⁠While the airline doesn't break down pilot numbers, it said in 2024 that it was on a recruitment ⁠drive ​to hire 130 new pilots by the end of that year.

According to its careers website, captains have a basic monthly salary with housing and transport allowance of 50,235 United Arab ⁠Emirates dirhams ($13,677). FINANCIALS AND BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

The carrier transported 15.7 million passengers in 2025, a 2% increase ⁠from a year ⁠before, bringing in revenue of around $3.7 billion and after-tax profits of $531 million, the firm said in its latest annual report. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

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