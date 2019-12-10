Left Menu
Development News Edition

'It Must Have Been Love' Roxette singer dies aged 61

  • PTI
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:33 IST
'It Must Have Been Love' Roxette singer dies aged 61
Image Credit: Flickr

The lead singer of Swedish pop duo sensation Roxette, Marie Fredriksson, who shot to global fame in the 1990s with hits like "It Must Have Been Love" , has died aged 61 after a long fight with cancer, her manager said Tuesday. The mother of two, who died on Monday, had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002 but went into remission and made a musical comeback a few years later.

By 2016, however, the illness had taken its toll and doctors advised her to stop touring. Announcing her death, Dimberg Jernberg Management described Fredriksson as "a wonderful person with a huge appetite for life".

"Marie leaves us a grand musical legacy," the company said in a statement. "Her amazing voice -- both strong and sensitive -- and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us who was lucky enough to witness them." Fellow band member and guitarist Per Gessle farewelled his long-term friend in a heartfelt statement, saying: "Things will never be the same.

"Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colors," Gessle said. "You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years."

Born in the southern Swedish village of Ossjo, Fredriksson kickstarted her career in the nearby city of Halmstad where she met Gessle in the 1980s. The pair formed Roxette in 1986 and went on to sell more than 80 million albums worldwide.

After achieving national success with the release of their first album, they made their international breakthrough in 1989 with the catchy pop song "The Look" . The song shot to number one on the US Billboard that same year and would later be followed by "Joyride" , "Listen To Your Heart" and "It Must Have Been Love" .

The heartbreak ballad was used in the soundtrack of Hollywood rom-com "Pretty Woman" starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. The aggressive treatment for her brain tumor forced Fredriksson to take a break but by 2009, Roxette was back on tour and in the recording studio.

"The unlikely second coming of Roxette resulted in several new albums, and tours that again put the duo in front of screaming, smiling and crying crowds all over the world," Dimberg Jernberg Management said. It added that the funeral would take place with only the closest family members present, including her husband Mikael Bolyos and her children Josefin and Oscar. It did not give a date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK midcaps slip on weak data; trade news cushions FTSE fall

Britains mid-cap index tumbled on Tuesday after lacklustre domestic growth data, while the FTSE 100 came off its earlier lows on a report that planned U.S. tariffs on China could be delayed. The bluechip index had slid as much as 1.3, weigh...

Sonia Gandhi hosts dinner for Cong MPs

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday hosted a dinner for party MPs as the Winter Session of Parliament nears end. The dinner attended by most of the party MPs comes a day before the Citizenship Amendment Bill is taken up by Rajya Sabh...

Anatoly Tarasov: Google pays tribute to Russian ice hockey player with sporty doodle

Happy Birthday Anatoly TarasovGoogle celebrates the 101st birthday of the great Russian ice hockey player and coach, Anatoly Tarasov with a sporty doodle. He is considered as the father of Russian ice hockey and he was even one of the first...

Two Iran nationals held for impersonating as police officers and rob'

Two Iran nationals were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a brother-sister suo from Turkmenistan here of USD 2,000 by impersonating as police officers checking travel documents, police said on Tuesday. Accused Tayaib, 59, and his ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019