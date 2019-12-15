Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti opposes 'Sunburn' festival in Goa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 10:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 10:07 IST
Hindu Janajagruti Samiti opposes 'Sunburn' festival in Goa

A Goa-based right wing organisation on Sunday urged the state government not to allow 'Sunburn Klassique' festival to be held in the coastal state, alleging that drugs were consumed at such events. The electronic dance music (EDM) festival is scheduled to be held at the Vagator beach in North Goa district from December 27 to 29.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti's (HJS) Goa convener Manoj Solanki said the state government should immediately withdraw the permission granted to organisers of the Sunburn Klassique festival. "The culture promoted at the festival is not ours. A wrong culture is promoted during the event, which attracts thousands of youth every year," he said.

Solanki alleged that drugs were consumed by people at such events. "At least two women participants died of drug overdose at the festival held in last few years," he claimed.

He also said that some participants while dancing at the EDM festival drape themselves in the national flag, which is "an insult of the tri-colour". Goa Forward Party MLA and former state minister Vinod Palyekar last week also opposed such festivals in the state, claiming that they do not promote Indian music.

He demanded that the Indian classical music be promoted through these events..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

You can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes its impossible to be honest about someones work in the industry as they dont take it well but its important for stars to have people around who tell them the truth. The actor said she expects people who are clos...

Pakistan appoints Foreign Office spokesperson as its envoy to Germany

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the countrys new envoy to Germany. Acc...

Ducks knock off Rangers in shootout

Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal in regulation and added the deciding score in a shootout as the Anaheim Ducks rallied late for a 4-3 victory on Saturday over the visiting New York Rangers. Ondrej Kase also scored in the shootout for Anaheim...

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

The curfew imposed in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district following protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday, police said. Curfew was relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm in Guwahati. It was also relaxed from 7 am to 4 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019