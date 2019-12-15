Left Menu
Audiences looking for their own life stories in cinema: Dev

  PTI
  • |
  Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 15-12-2019 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 13:54 IST
Bengali superstar Dev, who is essaying the role of a simple, mofussil youth in upcoming Bengali film Sanjhbati, says he doesn't want to be stuck in the roles of mainstream hero and wants to reinvent himself. The 'Paglu' actor, who had delivered a string of mainstream blockbusters till 2013 before shifting to content- rich genre films like 'Chander Pahar', told PTI on Saturday from the regular stuff of song-dance based formula films, audiences are clamouring for realistic genre of cinema.

"They (audiences) now want to see themselves on the screen, they (audiences) are trying to find their own stories of life," Dev said when asked whether the audiences have evolved from the early 2000 to the present times. Pointing out an actor should not confine himself within a stereotyped role in the present times, Dev said "from the tale of human emotions in Sanjhbati to the futuristic film Passport to a hardcore commercial with contemporary spin Kidnap in recent times, I am also trying my best to do different roles." Coming to 'Sanjhbati', which will be released on December 20, Dev said "every character demands perfecting the look. If Dev retains the look of a pilot in Cockpit, the look of Boxer in Champ or the adventurer in 'Chander Pahar', he can't be the real domestic help Chandu in Sanjhbati." "But here lies the challenge for an actor, that he can rise to the challenge of becoming the character he portrays.

To do this I had to put to sleep my superstar self and work on the appearance front as well. I had to change my hair style and wear different attire," he said. The 'Amazon Obhijan' actor gushed about his sharing screen space with legend Soumitra Chatterjee in the film.

"I had nourished the dream to work with Soumitra Chatterjee for 13 years and finally I get to share considerable screen space with a personality, who has 60 years of experience in films," he said. Recalling how he was bowled over by the 'incredible energy' of the thespian even at the age of 48 years, Dev said "his dedication, his hunger for good roles, his discipline cannot be matched apart from his acting repertoire." "We used to chat in between shots and when I asked him about his rapport with Uttam Kumar, he recalled how Uttam Kumar followed him in his car after both were returning during late hours and ensured Soumitra Chatterjee reached home safely. Such love is hard to be seen in these days," Dev said.

One of the two directors of Sanjhbati, Leena Gangopadhyay said "the film is inspired by a real life incident which we heard from members of an organisation Sanjhbati." Apart from Dev and Soumitra Chatterjee, Lily Chakraborty, Paoli Dam and Sohini Sengupta essay the other characters in the film..

