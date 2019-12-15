Left Menu
CAA: national award winning movie crew to boycott national awards

Representative Image

The crew of the national award-winning movie 'Sudani from Nigeria' has decided to bocyott the National awards function in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Soubin Shahir starrer movie bagged the National award for the Best Malayalam film in 66th National Film Awards.

Director Zakariya Mohammed took to Facebook, protesting against CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Protesting against CAA and National Register of Citizens, I, as the director of Sudani from Nigeria, along with scriptwriter Muhsin Parari and the producers of the film, will not attend the National Award ceremony," he posted.

Sudani from Nigeria is a 2018 Malayalam comedy-drama sports film, written and directed by Mohammed, with dialogues co-written by Muhsin Parari. It stars Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson.

The story follows a Nigerian football player who joins a club in Malappuram, Kerala for the sevens football match. The movie, which was a commercial success, won five awards at the 2018 Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Screenplay, Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value, Best Debut Director, Best Actor (Shahir), and Best Character Actress (Savithri Sreedharan and Sarasa).

At the 2018 National Film Awards, besides the award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam, Savithri Sreedharan received a Special Mention for her performance in the film. Last year, the award distribution function was marred by a row when it was announced that the President would hand over only a few awards and the rest would be given away by the then Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani.

Protest against this, which was against the established practice, nearly 60 National Film Award recipients skipped the ceremony held in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

