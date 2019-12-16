UK university in Bollywood tie-up with Indian institute

A British university on Monday said it had struck up a partnership with a leading Mumbai-based creative institution to give students the opportunity to collaborate on major projects across the UK film industry and Bollywood. The collaboration between Birmingham City University and Ronkel Media Education Institute will see students acquiring real-world experience working on motion picture productions, the varsity said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the two institutions, which aims to support students in developing the skills needed to help create, perform in, or market a movie. "This new partnership will provide opportunities for students to work on collaborative film projects and have international work placements and exchanges to provide opportunities to gain skills specific to the UK and Indian Bollywood film industries," said Professor Alison Honour, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean for Birmingham City University's Faculty of Arts, Design and Media.

Ronkel specialises in film industry training and claims its staff are internationally renowned for their contribution to Bollywood filmmaking. The varsity says it has a strong history of creative education in Birmingham, the UK's second largest city which dates back more than 175 years. Their partnership aims to also provide opportunities for students to study aspects of the media, arts and entertainment overseas as part of the exchange study programmes between the institutions.

The tie-up will cover skills in areas such as screenwriting, film production, visual effects, film studies and film business and promotion. "The Indian Film Industry is growing rapidly, creating a huge demand for skilled artists and technicians, as well as film business professionals," said Sanjeev Sharma, Founder and Director of the Ronkel Media Education and Research Institute.

"Our association with Birmingham City University is a great opportunity for Indian students to utilise this platform to hone their skill sets in the best possible manner, and prepare themselves to be absorbed by the industry," Sharma said.

