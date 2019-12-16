MP: Renowned vocalist Pt. Vidyadhar Vyas to get Tansen Award

Noted vocalist Pandit Vidyadhar Vyas will be bestowed the National Tansen Award for 2019 on Tuesday on the first day of the five-day Tansen Fstival here. Instituted by the Madhya Pradesh government, Tansen award carries a cash prize of Rs two lakh and is given to outstanding exponents of Hindustani classical music.

Tansen Samaroh, organised by Ustad Alauddin Khan Kala Evam Sangeet Academy, under the MP department of culture, attracts thousands of musicians and aspiring singers from all over the country. It is the 95th year of the festival. "Pt. Vidyadhar Vyas is going to be felicitated with the Tansen Award for the year 2019. This year Kala Parishad is exhibiting pictures of Pt. Ravi Shankar under the section called Pranti. These classic photographs will showcase his life and celebrate the glory of this legendary musician," an academy official said.

Artistes from Greece, United States of America, Iran and Belgium will perform in different sessions of Tansen festival, he said. "It is the oldest and esteemed classical music festival in India, where we not only celebrate Indian classical music but we also have participants from other nations who perform their respective genres," Ustad Alauddin Khan Academy director Akhilesh Varma said..

