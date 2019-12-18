Left Menu
Designer writes to CM over cutting of trees for highway work

  PTI
  • |
  Panaji
  • |
  18-12-2019 10:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 10:40 IST
Noted fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has written an open letter to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, expressing concerning over the felling of two centuries-old trees in his village here for widening of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway. In the letter posted on his Facebook page on Monday, the 59-year-old designer said Sawant had assured him that the two mango trees in Colvale village, located around 25 km from here, would be protected, but they were now being cut for the highway expansion project.

"You (CM) personally dialed the PWD minister in front of me and assured me the trees would not be cut. Now they have started cutting them (trees). How can we ever trust you CM Sawant?," wrote Rodricks, who has been at the helm of several social movements in Goa in the past. He said the village has been "cut into half" and people cannot cross the highway to go to schools, the Ram temple or a church (located nearby).

"Yet you are oblivious to our village needs. You can grant illegal communidade (community lands) occupants an underpass and flyovers but not for our Gaonkars (villagers)?" he said in the letter. "Please hear our voices and do Goa good, not highways and your so-called progress. With all due 'disrespect', we can never trust you again," he added.

The cutting of the two Portuguese-era trees in Colvale village was earlier opposed by several locals and netizens had also posted some old pictures of the trees which stood in the middle of the road. Sawant, who is in Delhi, was not available for comments..

