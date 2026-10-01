Russian ​forces ‌struck a ​cargo vessel in the Ukrainian ‌Black Sea port of Chornomorsk, Russia's Defence Ministry said ‌on Thursday. The ministry said ‌that the vessel was being used to supply Ukraine's ⁠military.

Russian ​forces ⁠also hit a transport and ⁠logistics centre in Kyiv that ​was used for manufacturing ⁠of drone boats, and ⁠a ​data centre in Odesa, through which intelligence ⁠and other operational information for ⁠Ukraine's ⁠military was processed, the ministry said.