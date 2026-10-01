Russia says it struck vessel used to transport military cargo at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port
Russian forces struck a cargo vessel in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said that the vessel was being used to supply Ukraine's military.
Russian forces also hit a transport and logistics centre in Kyiv that was used for manufacturing of drone boats, and a data centre in Odesa, through which intelligence and other operational information for Ukraine's military was processed, the ministry said.