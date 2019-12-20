Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: BJD to celebrate its 23rd Foundation Day on Dec 26

Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is all set to mark its 23rd Foundation Day on December 26.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 04:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 04:32 IST
Odisha: BJD to celebrate its 23rd Foundation Day on Dec 26
BJD leader Naveen Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is all set to mark its 23rd Foundation Day on December 26. As the party will be completing 22 years of its foundation, the celebration will be held at the party Headquarters in Bhubaneswar along with the celebrations across the state.

Speaking to media, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said, "Biju Janta Dal was formed with the hopes and aspirations of the people of Odisha and with the love of the people, party is completing its 22 years and stepping into 23rd year, and we are going to celebrate the foundation day here at Party Headquarters in Bhubaneswar and in all constituencies." "BJD has fought for the people of Odisha, at every front and it will continue to serve the people of the state," he added.

BJD will observe the day extensively at the Panchayat, Block and district levels and necessary directions have been given to the party functionaries. Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the regional party of Odisha, is named after the former chief minister of the state, late Biju Patnaik. The party was founded on 26 December 1997. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to tackle efforts to interfere with 2020 US census

Facebook says it will clamp down on efforts to use its services to interfere with the 2020 US census, including the posting of misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and what happens to people who do. ...

Achieving tolerance must start with social inclusion: UN counter-terrorism chief

The head of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office UNOCT has highlighted the importance of tolerance in combating the corrosive spread of violent extremism. Vladimir Voronkov was speaking in Abu Dhabi on Thursday at the closing of a regional confe...

UPDATE 3-Goldman Sachs may admit guilt, pay $2 bln fine to settle U.S. 1MDB probes -source

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks with the U.S. government and a state regulator to possibly pay up to 2 billion and admit guilt to resolve investigations into its role in the 1MDB Malaysian corruption scandal, according to a source famil...

Canada health minister proposes ban on vaping product advertising in public spaces

Canadas minister of health, Patty Hajdu, on Thursday proposed new regulations to ban the promotion and advertising of vaping products in public spaces, convenience stores and online, in an effort to curb youth use of e-cigarettes.Hajdu also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019