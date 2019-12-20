Two girls rescued eight months after going missing in Kathua

Two girls, who went missing eight months ago from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, were rescued on Friday, police officials said. Police raided several places in Kathua and other areas after registering cases of missing persons - Priyanka of Haria Chak and Nagina Begum of Baggan - on April 15 and 17 this year, respectively, they said.

A team of police station Rajbagh, led by Inspector Manjeet Singh, traced one of the missing girls on Friday, and later rescued another, the officials said. Both of them were handed over to their families, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.