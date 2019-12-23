Film, cultural personalities take out protest march in Kochi

Streets of this port city on Monday witnessed marches by separate groups including a collective of film and cultural personalities in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Shouting "Azadi" slogans, director and chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Kamal, award winning actress Nimisha Sajayan, directors Rajiv Ravi and Ashiq Abu and actress Reema Kallingal joined the long march of the film and cultural personalities.

Hundreds of people from various walks of life also took part, as the protesters marched from Rajendra Maidan here to Vasco Square in Fort Kochi, a distance of over 10 km, urging the BJP-led government at the Centre to scrap the CAA. Another group, which assembled under a social media platform, held a separate march.

Some 500 people participated, organisers claimed. CPI's Ernakulam district council also organised a "Save Constitution" march at Kalamassery near here in protest against the amended law.PTI TGB BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

