BJP comes out against Malayalam Film industry for opposing CAA

  PTI
  • |
  Thiruvanan
  • |
  Updated: 24-12-2019 17:38 IST
  • |
  Created: 24-12-2019 17:38 IST
BJP comes out against Malayalam Film industry for opposing CAA Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI): A day after Malayalam film actors and directors took out a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP has come out against them. Yuva Morcha state secretary N Sandeep Varier, in a veiled threat, said those in the film industry should ensure that they pay their taxes.

Many new gen members of the film fraternity have slipped on this score and the Income Tax and Enforcement department will take note of this, Varier said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "You should show your commitment to the country by accurately filing your taxes.

Many a time, the new gen film people have shown lapses in this matter. The Income Tax and and Enforcement department will surely take note of this, I think", Varier said.

He also said if someone is caught red handed for not paying their taxes, they should not shed tears later saying this was "political vendetta", he said. Former BJP state president Kummanam Rajashekharan also attacked the film industry members who opposed the CAA.

"Your patriotism is hypocrisy and your commitment towards the country is just acting", he said. Marches by separate groups, including a collective of film and cultural personalities, had been taken out in Kochi on Monday in protest against the CAA.

Shouting "Azadi" slogans, director and chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Kamal, award winning actress Nimisha Sajayan, directors Rajiv Ravi and Ashiq Abu and actress Reema Kallingal had joined the long march of the film and cultural personalities. Hundreds of people from various walks of life also took part, as the protesters marched from Rajendra Maidan to Vasco Square in Fort Kochi, a distance of over 10 km, urging the BJP-led government at the Centre to scrap the CAA.

Another group which assembled under a social media platform held a separate march..

