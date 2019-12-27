Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday inaugurated a three-day national tribal dance festival and shook a leg with the tribal community on the dais in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 13:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shaking a leg with tribal community on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday inaugurated a three-day national tribal dance festival and shook a leg with the tribal community on the dais in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city. Earlier today, Gandhi took to the micro-blogging website Twitter and wrote, "This unique festival is an important step towards showcasing and protecting our rich tribal cultural heritage."

Clad in white attire and red headgear with artificial Bison horns, Gandhi while beating a drum, roved and swayed around in circles with the tribals. "It is a very popular dance of Dandami madia tribe of Abujhamad in Bastar area and is also known as Gour dance. This dance is performed by a group of male and female dancers. The male dancers are adorned with bison horn crown and play the drum while dancing," tweeted the official page of the tribal festival.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other top party leaders also shared the stage with Gandhi and danced on the rhythm of the music. The Congress leader, later, accorded the headgear on the chief minister's head who then danced and posed for photographs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

PCB dispels impressions that Pak players were ignored for Bangla T20s

The PCB has dispelled impressions that Pakistani players were ignored for next years T20 games between Asia XI and World XI, saying they were invited by BCB but will not be available as the dates are clashing with the Pakistan Premier Leagu...

NZealand lose early wickets as Australia take charge of second Test

Eds Adding quotes of Head, Wagner Melbourne, Dec 27 AFP Australia snatched two early wickets to leave New Zealand facing an uphill battle to stay in the second Test Friday as they chase the home teams 467, built on the back of a gritty 114...

EU chief doubts securing post-Brexit trade deal in 2020

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has expressed serious concern over whether the bloc could conclude a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain within the 2020 deadline. Britain is due to leave the European Union on January 31 but w...

Japan OKs divisive plan to send naval troops to Mideast

Japan on Friday approved a contentious plan to send its naval troops to the Middle East to ensure the safety of Japanese ships transporting oil to the energy-poor country that heavily depends on imports from the region. The Cabinets decisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019