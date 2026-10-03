Two Iranian nationals charged over alleged terrorism plot targeting Jewish community

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 01:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 01:18 IST
Two Iranian nationals charged over alleged terrorism plot targeting Jewish community

British ​police said on ​Friday that they had ‌charged two ​Iranian nationals with preparing a terrorist attackagainst the Jewish community ‌in northern England on the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Rahman Salehi, 35, and ‌Salam Ahmadyan, 36, have been charged with preparing ‌to commit an act of terrorism or assisting another to commit at act of terrorism on or before September ⁠20, 2026, police ​and ⁠prosecutors said. Counter terrorism detectives said it was alleged the two ⁠men had been in contact with an overseas third-party ​who might be in Iran in relation to the ⁠plot.

Vicki Evans, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP), said ⁠in ​a statement they were "extremely serious charges and allegations". Police said last week they had arrested ⁠two men over a suspected terrorist attack, saying they had ⁠disrupted ⁠what they believed to be a plot against the Jewish community in the Manchester area.

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