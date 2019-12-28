Maha: Short circuit triggers fire, no casualties

A minor fire occurred in the ReayRoad area of the city a little before midnight on Friday, anofficial said on Saturday

No casualties were reported in the blaze that brokeout at an eatery at around 11.30 pm, he said, adding that thefire brigade battled the flames for two hours

A short circuit was stated to have triggered the fire,the official said.

