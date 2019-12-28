Left Menu
People News Roundup: UK's Duchess Kate says midwives' role is humbling and crucial

Kate Middleton Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Skier Vonn gives engagement ring to hockey star Subban and he says 'yes!'

Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn believes women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings. So on Christmas Day she gave one to boyfriend P.K. Subban, the Canadian-born New Jersey Devils defenseman. "On our 2 year anniversary, in a 'non traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes!" Vonn posted on Twitter. "Women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings!"

UK's Duchess Kate says midwives' role is humbling and crucial

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, wrote an open letter of thanks to Britain's midwives on Friday after spending several days observing a hospital maternity unit, calling their work humbling and crucial. Kate, 37, the Duchess of Cambridge, the mother of George, 6, Charlotte, 4 and Louis 1, spent time last month at Kingston hospital in southwest London, accompanying midwives on their daily rounds and going into people's homes with them.

George Michael's sister Melanie died on Christmas Day, family says

George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou died on Christmas Day, the third anniversary of the pop singer's death, her family said on Friday. "We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time," the family said in a statement issued through their lawyer, John Reid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

