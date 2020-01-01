Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swara Bhasker lauds students of Jamia for waking up entire country against CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 20:30 IST
Swara Bhasker lauds students of Jamia for waking up entire country against CAA
Image Credit: Twitter (@ReallySwara)

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on Wednesday lauded the students of Jamia Millia Islamia for "waking up the entire country" against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which she claimed is a "targeted" law. Bhasker, along with her co-star from Raanjhanaa Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, attended a public meeting on the new legislation outside the university.

The students of Jamia welcomed the New year with cries of 'Inquilab Zindabad' and 'Azaadi'. The actress, who has been vocal in her criticism of the new citizenship law, termed it a "targeted" law and claimed it is an "attack" on the Constitution of India.

"There are no two ways that CAA, NRC and NPR are targeted laws and have a targeted agenda. This new law is not only an attack on Muslims but also an attack on the country's Constitution and the very idea of our country," she alleged. "The people who talk about taking a citizenship test, I want to tell them that we do not have any right to question the country's Muslims. India's Muslims gave an 'agnipariksha' in 1947 and need not pass any test," Bhasker said.

Stressing that the current situation warrants every Indian to stand for the Constitution forgetting their religious identity, the actress said those who support the new law are "against the country". "You are not doing anything for the country's good but fulfilling Jinnah's dream. Those standing here (referring to Jamia Millia Islamia) are fulfilling Gandhiji's dreams," she said.

The actress said in the last five to six years, hatred is being legitimised through terms like 'tukde tukde' gang and 'anti-national', and legislation like CAA. "But we have all understood what the game is and we will not allow them to play the game," she said.

Bhasker lauded the students of Jamia and civil society members for their peaceful protest which has "woken up the country's conscience". "We were sleeping and you have woken us up. The sea of people that has come forward in every part of the country is not only a symbol of protest but of unity. These are protests supporting the dream of unity and equality," she said.

The actress said people should have woken up when Mohammad Akhlaq was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri for allegedly slaughtering a cow, but credited the students of Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University for "waking up the entire country". "We have woken up late but now we have woken up. You have woken up the entire country. We are here to thank you," she said, adding that this is not a movement of celebrities or politicians but a movement of students and civil society members.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Ayyub said the university's name will be written in golden letters because of the movement it has started across the country. Radio Jockey Sayema said every household should have a copy of the Constitution along with religious books like Gita, Quran and Bible to understand its content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Fire kills more than 30 animals at zoo in western Germany

Berlin, Jan 1 AP A fire at a zoo in western Germany in the first minutes of 2020 killed more than 30 animals, including apes, monkeys, bats and birds, authorities said. Police said the fire may have been caused by sky lanterns launched to ...

Brighton spoil Chelsea's New Year party as Villa secure vital win

London, Jan 1 AFP Alireza Jahanbakhshs spectacular overhead kick earned Brighton a share of the points against Chelsea and dampened Frank Lampards New Year celebrations on Wednesday as Aston Villa secured a vital win against Burnley. Chelse...

Two doctors missing from Delhi since Christmas traced to Sikkim

A man and a woman, both doctors, who went missing from the national capital on Christmas have been traced to Sikkim and will be landing in New Delhi on Wednesday night, police said. They said that on December 31, first the male doctor was t...

Two held on charge of cattle smuggling

Two people were arrested on the charge of cattle smuggling, police said here on Wednesday. Twelve head of cattle and illegal arms were recovered from them, police said.SP Vinod Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said police spotted them on an overbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020