Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRAI's new tariff framework: More channels at lesser price

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 20:34 IST
TRAI's new tariff framework: More channels at lesser price
Image Credit:

In a bid to protect consumer interests, TRAI on Wednesday made amendments to the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services under which cable TV users will be able to access more channels at lower subscription price. Significantly, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) capped at Rs. 160 the amount consumers will have to pay monthly for all free to air channels. TRAI, in a statement, said it has decided that in case of multi-TV homes where more than one TV connection is working in the name of one person, it will charge a maximum of 40 per cent of declared Network Capacity Fee (NCF) for the second and additional TV connections.

After examining various provisions, TRAI has also reduced the maximum NCF charge to Rs 130 (excluding taxes) for 200 channels. In addition, it has also been decided that channels declared mandatory by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will not be counted in the number of channels in the NCF.

The Authority has also permitted Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) to offer discounts on long-term subscriptions which are for six months or more. The sum of the a-la-carte rates of the pay channels forming part of a bouquet shall in no case exceed one and a half times the rate of the bouquet of which such pay channels are a part, the TRAI said.

The a-la-carte rates of each pay channel (MRP), forming part of a bouquet, shall in no case exceed three times the average rate of a pay channel of the bouquet of which such pay channel is a part, it said. TRAI also decided that only those channels which have an MRP of Rs 12 or less will be permitted to be part of the bouquet offered by broadcasters.

The regulator said it has also considered the concern of broadcasters regarding huge carriage fee being charged by DPOs. A cap of Rs 4 lakh per month has been prescribed on carriage fee payable by a broadcaster to a DPO in a month for carrying a channel in the country, the TRAI said.

The Authority has also considered giving more flexibility to DPOs to place the TV channels on Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and mandated that channel of a language in a genre will be kept together while placing channels on EPG. Such EPG lay out is to be mandatorily reported to the TRAI and no change in this can be done without prior approval of the Authority, the statement said.

The new rules are part of the changes the regulator has made to its 2017 tariff order for broadcasting and cable TV services. They will be effective from March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Fire kills more than 30 animals at zoo in western Germany

Berlin, Jan 1 AP A fire at a zoo in western Germany in the first minutes of 2020 killed more than 30 animals, including apes, monkeys, bats and birds, authorities said. Police said the fire may have been caused by sky lanterns launched to ...

Brighton spoil Chelsea's New Year party as Villa secure vital win

London, Jan 1 AFP Alireza Jahanbakhshs spectacular overhead kick earned Brighton a share of the points against Chelsea and dampened Frank Lampards New Year celebrations on Wednesday as Aston Villa secured a vital win against Burnley. Chelse...

Two doctors missing from Delhi since Christmas traced to Sikkim

A man and a woman, both doctors, who went missing from the national capital on Christmas have been traced to Sikkim and will be landing in New Delhi on Wednesday night, police said. They said that on December 31, first the male doctor was t...

Two held on charge of cattle smuggling

Two people were arrested on the charge of cattle smuggling, police said here on Wednesday. Twelve head of cattle and illegal arms were recovered from them, police said.SP Vinod Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said police spotted them on an overbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020