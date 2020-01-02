Left Menu
Vice president Naidu compliments RSTV for crossing 40 lakh subscribers on YouTube

  Updated: 02-01-2020 15:44 IST
  • Created: 02-01-2020 15:36 IST
File photo Image Credit: IANS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday complimented Rajya Sabha TV and its staff after the public broadcaster crossed 40 lakh subscribers on YouTube. With this, the RSTV is now among the top 10 news channels in the country in terms of YouTube subscribers base, officials said, adding many leading news channels are behind it.

In a series of tweets, Naidu said he is "delighted to note that RSTV Thursday crossed 4 million marks on YouTube". The Upper House chairman said that from a subscriber base of 4.5 lakh in August 2017, the RSTV increased its base by a remarkable 888 percent in the last 29 months.

"It speaks for the channel's fast growing appeal as an informative and educative platform. It also indicates viewers' hunger for the right content and somber presentation. I compliment all concerned for this achievement," he said. The RSTV was launched in 2011 and is owned and operated by Rajya Sabha.

Apart from telecasting Rajya Sabha proceedings live, the channel also brings incisive analyses on parliamentary and current affairs. Meanwhile, Naidu has also constituted a six-member committee for the merger of Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV with a view to cut costs and reduce extra spending on the coverage of parliamentary proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

