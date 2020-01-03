Left Menu
13-year-old Indian girl wins child prodigy award

  • PTI
  • Dubai
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 16:48 IST
A 13-year-old Indian girl in Dubai has won the 100 Global Child Prodigy Award for singing in most languages during one concert and the longest live singing concert by a child, according to a media report on Friday. Sucheta Satish, a student in Dubai Indian High School, can sing in 120 languages, the Khaleej Time reported.

Speaking to the Khaleej Times, Satish said, "I was selected for the award for my twin world records for singing in most languages during one concert and the longest live singing concert by a child which I had set as a 12-year-old two years ago in Dubai at the Indian Consulate Auditorium when I sang in 102 languages over 6.15 hours." Satish recently launched her second album 'Ya Habibi' in the presence of Malayalam superstar Mammooty and actor Unni Mukundan.

"I met them when they were in Dubai to promote the movie Mamangam. Both of them wished me well, and I was on cloud nine," Satish was quoted by the newspaper. On managing studies along with her studies, Satish said, "I make it a point to practise every day and by God's grace, I have been able to manage that without affecting my studies."

The 100 Global Child Prodigy Award is supported by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Oscar winning music director AR Rahman among others, the report said. The award celebrates the talent of children in different categories -- dancing, music, arts, writing, acting, modelling, science, innovation, sports.

