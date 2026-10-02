Mexico to propose bill to curb violent social media content after school attack

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 20:22 IST
Mexico to propose bill to curb violent social media content after school attack

Mexico's ​government expects to issue a ‌bill next ​week requiring social media platforms to remove content that incites violence, president Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday.

The ‌announcement comes after Thursday's deadly attack at a school in Mexico's northern Coahuila state, which left a vice principal dead and four people injured. Two 18-year-olds believed to ‌be the attackers were arrested at the scene. "The goal is for ‌digital platforms to take on some of the responsibility and refrain from disseminating, promoting, or spreading content related to this type of information—including criminal acts or violent behavior," Sheinbaum said during ⁠her daily ​press conference.

She stated ⁠that the government will seek a bill, law, or other legal framework that would require ⁠all social media platforms to comply. Proposed as a measure to protect Mexico's young people from exposure ​to violence, Sheinbaum also said that authorities are open to dialogue with ⁠the platforms.

Countries including Australia and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union have ⁠passed ​laws requiring social media platforms to remove violent content. In Latin America, Brazil has gone the furthest: its Supreme Court ruled in 2025 that platforms ⁠must remove content that incites violence. Lawmakers in Argentina, Chile and Costa Rica are ⁠considering bills that ⁠would restrict children's access to social media and require platforms to block harmful content, including sexual or violent material aimed ‌at minors.

TRENDING

1
The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance
Blog

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Complia...

Global
2
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
3
Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Global
4
US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woman in 200 years

US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woma...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Family Law Shapes the Economy: Chile’s Divorce Reform Offers Lessons for Policymakers

From Oil Shale to Wind Power: Estonia’s High-Stakes Plan for Cheaper, Secure Electricity

From Debt Pressure to AfCFTA: Africa Searches for a New Formula to Finance Growth and Jobs

Building Resilience Before Crisis Hits: Asia-Pacific Reimagines the Future of Social Protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026