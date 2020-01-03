Delhi govt launches fellowship programme for artists

To promote art and culture in the city and encourage artists excelling in street performance and theatre, the Delhi government on Friday launched a fellowship programme for them. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the programme at an event at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri, where a group of selected artists were inducted as fellows.

"Street art is a movement. This movement is an effort to soften the edges in people's tough lives, to humanize that tired human resource coming down the metro after the day's work. Let's aim to achieve that vibrant environment in our city, which will be filled up with street performances everywhere," Sisodia said. Applications were invited from individuals working in the field of acting, direction, scriptwriting, dance, music and other forms of street performance, a Delhi government release said.

Fellows will be divided into 100 groups. Each group will have a maximum of 10 artists.

