Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Sushant Singh takes part in protest against JNU violence

Actor Sushant Singh on Monday reached the Gateway of India where students staged a protest against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 13:44 IST
Actor Sushant Singh takes part in protest against JNU violence
Sushant Singh takes part in protest at Gateway of India against JNU violence. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sushant Singh on Monday reached the Gateway of India where students staged a protest against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Sporting salt and pepper hair and beard, the telly actor was dressed casually in a light blue shirt as he sat amongst students who held placards condemning the attack in the varsity.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

Sushant had earlier opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by taking part in demonstrations against the new law. "Whatever I have read, I learned that this act is against the Constitution. Our preamble says that 'citizenship' word is not used with any person. In India, there will be no discrimination on the ground of religion, caste and creed. But in this act, one religion has been kept outside and I don't understand this," he had earlier said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China says U.S. use of force aggravating Middle East tension

China criticized the United States for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its use of force in the standoff between Washington and Tehran and urged all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.A U.S. drone stri...

Cong, AAP, Left creating unrest in country, universities: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday condemned the attack on students and teachers in JNU and accused the Congress, AAP and left parties of creating an atmosphere of unrest in the country. I condemn the violence which took place last ...

Delhi Police commissioner must be held accountable for attacks on JNU students: Cong

The Congress on Monday demanded that Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik be held accountable for the attacks on a group of JNU students and teachers by a masked mob, saying the perpetrators of the crime must be identified within 24 hou...

Euro zone Dec business activity close to stagnation despite services bounce

Euro zone business activity remained close to stagnation at the end of last year, a survey showed on Monday, as an upturn in services activity only partially offset a continued decline in the blocs manufacturing industry. IHS Markits final ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020