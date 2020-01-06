Actor Sushant Singh takes part in protest against JNU violence

Actor Sushant Singh on Monday reached the Gateway of India where students staged a protest against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Sporting salt and pepper hair and beard, the telly actor was dressed casually in a light blue shirt as he sat amongst students who held placards condemning the attack in the varsity.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

Sushant had earlier opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by taking part in demonstrations against the new law. "Whatever I have read, I learned that this act is against the Constitution. Our preamble says that 'citizenship' word is not used with any person. In India, there will be no discrimination on the ground of religion, caste and creed. But in this act, one religion has been kept outside and I don't understand this," he had earlier said. (ANI)

