JNU violence disturbing, couldn't sleep whole night thinking about it, says Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor on Monday condemned the masked goon attack that took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), saying that he could not sleep the whole night thinking about the incident.

  ANI
  • |
  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  Updated: 06-01-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  Created: 06-01-2020 20:17 IST
(From left to right): Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar during a media interaction in Mumbai on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Anil Kapoor on Monday condemned the masked goon attack that took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), saying that he could not sleep the whole night thinking about the incident. Strongly condemning the violence in the JNU, Kapoor said: "It has to be condemned. It was quite sad and shocking what I saw. It was very disturbing. I could not sleep the whole night thinking about it. Violence is not going to get us anything and those who have done it should be punished."

The actor was interacting with the media during the trailer launch of his upcoming action-thriller film 'Malang' here. On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

