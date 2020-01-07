Violence not a solution to anything: Ajay Devgn on JNU

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Tuesday said violence is not a solution to any problem and the Jawaharlal Nehru University attack is "very sad". The actor said he was not clear about what transpired inside the university campus on Sunday as news reports gave "conflicting" accounts.

"I have been watching the news since morning. It's very conflicting. Till now, we don't know who has done what. So till the time this is not clear, I don't know how to comment. It is all very sad what's happening," Ajay told PTI in response to a question on his views on the JNU attack. "Whoever is doing it, is wrong. Violence is not a solution to anything, it's just harming our country. What is the agenda behind it, if you know, then please tell me because whatever there is in the news is not clear," he added.

A masked mob armed with sticks and rods on Sunday attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, injuring at least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh. Asked whether staying silent on issues signified complicity, Ajay said he feels responsible as a public figure and does not want to add to "confusion" and stars needed to "know first".

"When we say something, it is taken seriously, either in a good way or a bad way. But till you are not well informed, you have no right to speak, I would say. We cannot add to confusion. We need to know first. "Why it is happening or who is doing it? What is the agenda behind it? Till we don't know we have to keep quiet. If people think that it is complicit, then it is stupid. We cannot add fuel to fire," he said.

Ajay is currently promoting his next "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" . The Om Raut-directed film, which also features Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, is scheduled to be released countrywide on January 10.

