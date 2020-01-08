Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepika earns praise from all quarters for 'quiet grace' on JNU stand, also faces boycott

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 13:12 IST
Deepika earns praise from all quarters for 'quiet grace' on JNU stand, also faces boycott

Leapfrogging from the entertainment section to the front pages of newspapers for showing up at JNU, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was on Wednesday the cynosure of national attention earning bouquets but also many brickbats on social media and elsewhere. On Tuesday evening, Deepika made a surprise visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with the students who had been attacked.

Her decision to stand in silence with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who received head injuries during the attack on Sunday evening, at a public meeting in the campus prompted many in the industry and outside to praise her for her "quiet grace" and "courage". It also prompted hashtags to boycott her Friday release "Chhapaak", a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Though several people in Bollywood have voiced their protest against the attack on students and faculty by a masked mob, Deepika is the rare Bollywood A-lister to do so.

Deepika, who faced death threats and social media vitriol for speaking out during the release of her controversial film "Padmaavat" , turns producer with "Chhapaak", directed by Meghna Gulzar, making her stake even higher. "When she was attacked over 'Padmaavat' very few came forward to support her. She knows what it feels to be targetted and she has shown exemplary courage by supporting the JNU students with quiet grace. More power to Deepika Padukone," veteran actor Shabana Azmi tweeted on Wednesday.

Swara Bhasker, who was one of the firsts from the film community to call for action against the perpetrators of Sunday violence, said "Bollywood just got JNU-ised! #LongLiveJNU #JNUProtests." Director Anurag Kashyap said he has "mad respect" for the actor and urged people to watch her upcoming film "first day all shows".

"The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone... Let's all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest," Kashyap, a vocal supporter of the protests against the citizenship amendment bill and the JNU attack, wrote on the microblogging site. A day after Kashyap uploaded a cartoon of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in masks with lathis as his Twitter display picture, the director replaced it with a photo of Deepika standing in front of the JNUSU president in what appeared to be a folded hands gesture.

"Let's not forget she is also the producer of the film.. stakes are even higher," he added. Director Vikramaditya Motwane called Deepika a "true hero".

"Deepika's stand is going to make a lot of young people question their parents, their peers and their government. Hopefully, they will go out and educate themselves and not parrot everything authority tells them," he said. Veteran director-producer Mahesh Bhatt said, "We are a 'kingdom' of silence no longer!"

Actor Sayani Gupta, who was one of the first stars from Bollywood to ask the actors who took a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to speak up, thanked Deepika for lending a "mainstream narrative" to the movement. "For using your position to choose the correct path. It always comes to the women and yes, they do deliver! Big love sister! #WeAreWithJNU #noplaceforfascism," Sayani said in a tweet.

Juhi Chaturvedi, the writer of the 2015 Deepika-starrer "Piku" , said the actor's courage was "inspiring". "You truly are incredible!" Juhi added.

Her "Chhapaak" co-star Vikrant Massey also tweeted the viral pictures from JNU campus and said his heart "swells with pride". Dressed in a black high neck sweater -- changing from the red she was wearing during the film's promotion earlier on Tuesday evening -- the 34-year-old actor chose not to speak, standing by as former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar raised slogans of 'azaadi' and left by the time Aishe started speaking.

"Speak for every injustice! Deepika 'Proud of you, take care' #JNUVCMustResign", Aishe said on Facebook after the event and shared her photograph with the actor. Kanhaiya cautioned the actor about probable trolling for her stand with JNU.

"More power to you @deepikapadukone and thank you for your solidarity and support. You might be abused or trolled today, but history will remember you for your courage and standing by the idea of India," he tweeted. Quoting Bob Dylan's prophetic "The Times They Are a-Changin'", former JNU student Umar Khalid thanked Deepika for standing up for students and youth against "fascist bullies".

Tagging Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, the former JNU student leader said, "Uncles, agar zameer zinda hai, to ab to kuch boldo (Uncles, if your conscience is alive, now is the time to speak up.)" Alongside the fulsome praise came the vitriol.

Many social media users called for the boycott of the social drama, asking people to watch Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" that faces off with "Chhapaak" on Friday. "#boycottchhapaak Thank you but no thank you @deepikapadukone - cancelled ticket of 'Chhapaak'," wrote a tweeple.

"Watch #TanhajiTheUnsungWarriror #boycottChhapaak," said another, sharing "Tanhaji" poster. "#boycottchhapaak she lost all respect."

Calling her visit a promotional stunt, a social media user said, "Shame Shame @deepikapadukone. What a move to promote your movie by standing with #TukdeTukdeGang. But we are not fools. We'll make you understand that what mistake has to done. #boycottchhapaak."

Another urged people to unfollow the actor for supporting the 'deshdrohi' (anti nationals). "Chhapaak" co-writer Atika Chohan dismissed that actor-producer's JNU trek had anything to do with "publicity".

"Imagine taking a stand two days before your film release when it's your money and hard work on the line. This is not publicity. This is an ardent call of the conscience. I support Deepika Padukone for life, not just for Chhapaak. #ISupportDeepika," Atika tweeted. Writer-lyricist Varun Grover also posted Deepika's picture from JNU and wrote, "Empathy can save this world. #ISupportDeepika."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Looming hard Brexit may be as damaging as no deal Brexit - ECB's Knot

A hard Brexit at the end of this year is still a possibility and may be as damaging economically as if Britain had left the European Union without a deal, Dutch central bank Governor Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.In economic terms there may ...

FOREX-Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc yo-yo after Iran strike on U.S. bases

Currencies whipsawed on Wednesday, with the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc initially jumping after Iran fired rockets at U.S. forces in Iraq, before they retreated on a perception that the strikes would not lead to a wider regional...

Deepika earns praise from all quarters for 'quiet grace' on JNU stand, also faces boycott

Leapfrogging from the entertainment section to the front pages of newspapers for showing up at JNU, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was on Wednesday the cynosure of national attention earning bouquets but also many brickbats on social media...

UPDATE 1-UK Greggs awards staff bonus after vegan sausage roll success

British baker Greggs said it would pay staff a special bonus to reflect a phenomenal year when the launch of a much-hyped vegan-friendly sausage roll led to higher than expected profits.Greggs, which has over 2000 stores on British high str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020