Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF DIG charged with throwing hot water on jawan; inquiry ordered

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 13:15 IST
CRPF DIG charged with throwing hot water on jawan; inquiry ordered

Enraged at having burnt his mouth, a DIG-rank CRPF officer apparently threw hot water on the face of the jawan who had served it to him, prompting the force to order an inquiry into the incident, officials said on Wednesday. The purported incident took place on Tuesday at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruit training centre in Bihar's Rajgir district.

An official communication of the force said Deputy Inspector General D K Tripathi, who was staying at the officers' mess of the institute, had ordered hot drinking water when constable Amol Kharat was on duty at the facility. The officer is said to have burnt his mouth upon drinking the hot water served to him in a thermos flask, following which he summoned Kharat.

An altercation took place between the two and the DIG "threw" hot water on the jawan's face and in his winter jersey. The jawan has been admitted to a local hospital.

Tripathi did not respond to phone calls and SMS sent to him. Officials said a preliminary inquiry by an Inspector General (IG)-rank officer of the force has been ordered and prima facie it looks to be a case of "accident".

The inquiry report, along with specific recommendations, is expected by January 10 only after which the exact sequence of events and culpability could be established, they said. An association of ex-paramilitary officials said the jawan "is being pressurised to give statement that the burn injuries were due to spilling of boiled water from the flask".

"The constable is not being allowed to speak to his family members and colleagues. His mobile phone has been snatched by senior officers," the confederation of ex-paramilitary forces personnel welfare association said.  PTI NES  DPB DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Looming hard Brexit may be as damaging as no deal Brexit - ECB's Knot

A hard Brexit at the end of this year is still a possibility and may be as damaging economically as if Britain had left the European Union without a deal, Dutch central bank Governor Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.In economic terms there may ...

FOREX-Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc yo-yo after Iran strike on U.S. bases

Currencies whipsawed on Wednesday, with the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc initially jumping after Iran fired rockets at U.S. forces in Iraq, before they retreated on a perception that the strikes would not lead to a wider regional...

Deepika earns praise from all quarters for 'quiet grace' on JNU stand, also faces boycott

Leapfrogging from the entertainment section to the front pages of newspapers for showing up at JNU, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was on Wednesday the cynosure of national attention earning bouquets but also many brickbats on social media...

UPDATE 1-UK Greggs awards staff bonus after vegan sausage roll success

British baker Greggs said it would pay staff a special bonus to reflect a phenomenal year when the launch of a much-hyped vegan-friendly sausage roll led to higher than expected profits.Greggs, which has over 2000 stores on British high str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020