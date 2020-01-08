Left Menu
Grammy-nominated band 'As I lay Dying' to headline music fest

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 08-01-2020 15:00 IST
  • |
  Created: 08-01-2020 15:00 IST
Grammy-nominated band 'As I lay Dying' to headline music fest

Grammy-nominated American metalcore band "As I lay Dying" will be among the several performers at the upcoming second edition of Bighorn music festival on January 10, organisers have announced. Organised by Skillbox, an art social network and discovery platform, the festival will be staged on the grounds of Qutub Institutional area at QLA.

The San Diego-based band, which in 2008 received a Grammy nomination in the the best metal performance category for "Nothing Left", a single from its album "An Ocean Between Us" , will be in the capital to promote their latest album "Shaped By Fire" . Founded in 2000, and touted to be a "gnarly" and "quick-paced brand" of heavy music by the Rolling Stone, a popular culture magazine in the USA, the band so far has released seven albums, one split album and two compilation albums.

"Our objective is to bring heavy metal music scene in India to the mainstream and provide a platform for both artists and fans to connect and experience a world class music festival. "The second edition promises to be bigger and better. As a company we believe in catering to the developing enthusiasm of the fans," said Anmol Kukreja, co-founder and CEO, Skillbox.

One of Indian metal core's long-lasting acts "Alien Sky Cult", who recently released the single, "Inaninate", will also be playing at the festival. The band, heavily influenced by early metalcore and hardcore bands, has drawn accolades at the Rolling Stone Metal Awards polls. Also performing at the festival will be New Delhi's post-rock band "Ioish" and metallers "Trancemigrate" from Karbi Anglong, Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

