No Pune International Film Festival screenings at FTII

Films for the Pune International Film Festival will not be screened at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) due to technical snags and the ongoing student agitations at the institute, an official said. Film screenings that were scheduled at FTII have now been shifted to the National Film Archive of India's (NFAI) Kothrud premises, he added.

The film festival will kick off on January 9 and conclude on January 16. "Owing to some technical issues and the ongoing agitations, we have decided to shift the screening scheduled at the institute to some other locations," said Vishal Shinde, the deputy director (programmes and films) PIFF.

As many as 1,900 entries were received from 60 countries, of which 191 movies will be showcased at PVR, INOX, NFAI's Law College Road and Kothrud premises. FTII director Bhupendra Kainthola said although films will not be screened at the institute, but its participation through juries and workshops will remain unaffected.

"Our people are there on the jury panel, workshops are happening and some of them are receiving awards so in a nutshell, FTII has full participation in the festival," he said. When asked why the screenings of films are not happening at the institute, he said there are "unavoidable" reasons because of which the screenings were shifted to other places.

While several protests condemning the JNU violence took place in the city, FTII students too staged demonstrations to express their solidarity with students of the Delhi-based university..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.