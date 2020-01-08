Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aparna Sen hails Deepika for JNU visit, calls it 'act of

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:27 IST
Aparna Sen hails Deepika for JNU visit, calls it 'act of

Actor Deepika Padukone, who visited Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with students, on Wednesday came in for praise from noted filmmaker Aparna Sen for her "act of courage". The Bollywood star on Tuesday evening attended a public meeting, called by JNU Teacher's Association and JNUSU in response to Sunday's attack on students and teachers by a masked mob armed with sticks and rods.

"There comes a tipping point in everyone's life. I guess the violence in JNU was Deepika's. Salutations Deepika. The country will remember this act of courage," Sen said in a tweet.

The National Award-winning director had joined a host of eminent personalities on Monday in condemning the violence at JNU. Bengali actor Swastika Mukherjee also lauded Padukone on Twitter. "SHE took a stand. SHE stood by the youth seeking justice. It is the only thing that matters???? #DeepikaPadukone," Mukherjee said.

Padukone, 34, had on Monday told a news channel she feels proud that people have come out and raised their voice without fear, in reference to the protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the National Register of Citizens and the violence in JNU..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Western powers condemn Iran attack targeting US troops

Paris, Jan 8 AFP Western powers on Wednesday condemned Irans missile attack on Iraqi bases housing US and other foreign troops, urging an end to the escalating crisis. Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles in the early hours of We...

After slapping incident, pope kisses nun who vows not to bite

Pope Francis, who last month angrily slapped the hand of a woman who yanked him toward her, gave a light-hearted reaction more typical of his papacy on Wednesday when a nun asked him for a kiss. He said yes, although only after she promised...

Nissan ex-chair appears for 1st time in public after escape

Beirut, Jan 8 AP Nissans fugitive ex-chair Carlos Ghosn appeared in public in Lebanon on Wednesday for the first time since fleeing Japan last month ahead of his trial for alleged financial misconduct. Ghosn arrived at the press syndicate i...

Govt reaches out to interfaith delegation; apprises it on CAA

The government on Wednesday apprised an interfaith delegation about various aspects of the new citizenship law, which has been opposed by students of many universities and some sections of people, and conveyed that the legislation has nothi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020