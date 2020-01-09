Mamata announces hike in stipend of 'Jatra' artists

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that the annual stipend of 'jatra' artists in the state would be increased by Rs 10,000. Inaugurating the annual 'Jatra Utsav' here, Banerjee announced the hike in stipend and said all 'jatra' artists would be brought under the state mediclaim policy, the swasthya sathi.

'Jatra' is a popular folk-theatre form of Bengali theatre. "I congratulate all jatra artistes who have been felicitated today. We have increased the annual stipend from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000," Banerjee said at the programme here Thursday evening.

Referring to a sand sculpture on famous people created by a young boy in Gangasagar Island, with 'No NRC' scribble on it, the chief minister said, "I appeal to all of you to create a mass movement against NRC and CAA... Jatra upholds society. Therefore, I appeal to all of you to support jatra. I want jatra artistes to get respect." Banerjee also said that her government was planning to come up with two new districts of Basirhat and Sundarban.

She also assured people them not to worry about proving their citizenship in the context of the citizenship amendment act and the NRC..

