Special screening of 'Chhapaak' for acid attack survivors by Punjab govt in Zirakpur

As the actor Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak', based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, hits the theatres today, Department of Social Security and Development of Women and Children of Punjab Government will screen the movie for acid attack survivors on January 11 in Zirakpur town. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is organising a screening of the movie for its workers in Lucknow.

On Thursday, states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh declared the movie tax-free for the people of the states. The film is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases. 'Chhapaak' is being helmed by director Meghna Gulzar who is known for her outstanding work in blockbuster hit 'Raazi'. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios.

The film marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.