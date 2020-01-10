Naidu visiting East Godavari district to gather support for Amaravati capital
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday left for East Godavari district to gather support for Amaravati capital.
En route, he stopped at Hanuman Junction town of Krishna district.
Local TDP cadre gave a grand welcome to the TDP chief. Chandrababu Naidu offered prayers at the famous local temple Abhaya Anjaneya temple (Hanuman temple). From there he moved on towards East Godavari district. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandrababu Naidu
- East Godavari
- Amaravati
- TDP
