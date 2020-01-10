Naidu visiting East Godavari district to gather support for Amaravati capital

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday left for East Godavari district to gather support for Amaravati capital.

En route, he stopped at Hanuman Junction town of Krishna district.

Local TDP cadre gave a grand welcome to the TDP chief. Chandrababu Naidu offered prayers at the famous local temple Abhaya Anjaneya temple (Hanuman temple). From there he moved on towards East Godavari district. (ANI)

