IT raid at actress Rashmika Mandanna's residence

Income Tax sleuths conductedsearches at the residence and properties of popularSouth Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna at Virajpet in Kodagudistrict, official sources said on Thursday

The actress was not at home and was away for shooting

Her parents were said to be at the residence when theIT officials arrived, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

