Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in a car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway said Mumbai Police as reported by PTI.

According to reports, Her car rammed into a truck on Pune Mumbai expressway near Khalapur toll plaza admitted to MGM hospital Panvel.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

