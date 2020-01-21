Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police inspector held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:45 IST
Police inspector held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Mumbai Police inspector has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a criminal out on bail for not taking further action against him, an ACB official said on Tuesday. The inspector Chandrakant Jadhav (57) was picked up on Monday from outside the Wadala TT police station when he was accepting the amount from the complainant, who was recently released on bail.

Jadhav had sought the bribe of Rs 70,000 for not booking the complainant under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA) and externing him from the city, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. Jadhav has been booked under section 7(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fourth seed Medvedev outlasts Tiafoe to advance in Melbourne

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia held his nerve in a war of attrition against American Frances Tiafoe to register a 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.American great John McEnroe recently tippe...

Odd News Roundup:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Doctor TikTok-ed off with injured All Blacks lose forward SaveaInjured All Blacks lose forward Ardie Savea has been ordered to curb his use of the social media platform TikTok as he recovers...

Entertainment News Roundup: Joker composer makes film awards history; De Niro takes shot at Trump and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a...

Gujjar delegation meets Tribal Affairs minister Munda, projects demands

A delegation of Gujjars on Tuesday met Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda here and apprised him of the issues and problems being faced by the Scheduled Tribe communities in Jammu and Kashmir with a request for immediate redressal of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020