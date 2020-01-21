Police inspector held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

A Mumbai Police inspector has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a criminal out on bail for not taking further action against him, an ACB official said on Tuesday. The inspector Chandrakant Jadhav (57) was picked up on Monday from outside the Wadala TT police station when he was accepting the amount from the complainant, who was recently released on bail.

Jadhav had sought the bribe of Rs 70,000 for not booking the complainant under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA) and externing him from the city, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. Jadhav has been booked under section 7(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

